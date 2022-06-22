The situation at the front on June 22: the Russians are shelling Kharkiv oblast, and the Armed Forces repulsed their assault in the Novobakhmutovka area — on the maps of “Babel”

For the second day in a row, the Russian occupiers are shelling Kharkiv oblast. Fighting continues in the Donbas for the city of Sievierodonetsk and neighboring villages, while the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the Russian assault in the Novobakhmutovka area. "Babel" on the maps shows the situation at the frontline on June 22.

Kharkiv oblast:

the Russians continue to shell the oblast en masse for the second day;

Kharkiv, Zolochiv and Chuhuiv came under fire. At least three civilians were killed;

the Russian army fired on the areas around the Pechenehy Reservoir and near Barvinkovo.

Donbas

the Ukrainian army holds positions on the border of Krasnopillya — Bohorodychne;

the Russians shelled the villages of Pryshib, Mayaki, Sydorovo, and Donetsk, located along the Siversky Donets;

fighting continues for Sievierodonetsk and neighboring villages;

the Russian army continues to advance from Vrubivka and Pidlisny. According to unconfirmed information, the Armed Forces began to withdraw from Zolote and Hirske to avoid the encirclement;

the shelling of the settlements around Bakhmut: Berestove, Yakovlivka, Klynove and Vershina is also underway;

the occupiers tried to advance in the Novobakhmutovka area, but repulsed their assault;

there was information about a small counterattack by the Armed Forces south of Vuhledar and fighting around Pavlivka.

In the south of Ukraine the situation is unchanged.

The General Staff does not report any changes in the Kherson direction, but notes attempts by the Russians to prevent the advance of units of the Armed Forces. This may indicate some non-public counter-offensive action.