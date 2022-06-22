Mykhailo Podoliak told who wrote Volodymyr Zelenskyyʼs evening speeches

Evening speeches to Volodymyr Zelenskyy are written by Dmytro Lytvyn, Yuriy Kostiuk and Andriy Sibiha, as well as a number of other people and editors, who then review the final version.
Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the OP, stated this in an interview with Babel (the full version of the interview will appear on the website later).
"There is a group that includes Kostiuk, Lytvyn, [Andriy] Sibiha, and a number of other people. They are working quite intensively on the presidentʼs speeches. But in fact, the key author of theses is Zelenskyy himself, who sets the framework. And almost all performances are structurally designed by him. And already writing specifics, additional appeals — this is already a group of writers," Podoliak said.
- Dmytro Lytvyn is a political analyst and journalist who works with the Presidentʼs Office.
- Yuriy Kostiuk, a former screenwriter for the Kvartal 95 studio and co-author of the Servant of the People series, served as Andriy Bohdanʼs deputy head of the OP, and was later fired and advised the president.
- Andriy Sibiha — Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office, former Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey. Since 1997 he has been working in the field of Ukrainian diplomacy.