Mykhailo Podoliak told who wrote Volodymyr Zelenskyyʼs evening speeches

Evening speeches to Volodymyr Zelenskyy are written by Dmytro Lytvyn, Yuriy Kostiuk and Andriy Sibiha, as well as a number of other people and editors, who then review the final version.

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the OP, stated this in an interview with Babel (the full version of the interview will appear on the website later).

"There is a group that includes Kostiuk, Lytvyn, [Andriy] Sibiha, and a number of other people. They are working quite intensively on the presidentʼs speeches. But in fact, the key author of theses is Zelenskyy himself, who sets the framework. And almost all performances are structurally designed by him. And already writing specifics, additional appeals — this is already a group of writers," Podoliak said.