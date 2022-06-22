In Sievierodonetsk, the occupiers are attacking the positions of the Armed Forces from all directions

The head of the military-civil administration of Sievierodonetsk, Oleksandr Striuk, said on a telethon that the cityʼs defenders were being attacked from all directions.

In fact, the fighting continues in the industrial zone — this is the line of the Azot plant, partly even on the territory of the plant, this is the line in the surrounding villages — Syrotine, Voronove, where the enemy is trying to attack constantly, pushing the defense line. It is quite difficult — the city and defensive lines are being attacked from all directions," he said.

According to him, the Armed Forces stand and fight back. On this section of the front, Ukrainian fighters are partially using weapons provided by foreign partners. But weapons are sorely lacking to push back the occupiers, Striuk said.

Also the head of the Military-Civil Administration told that the Russian command sends newly mobilized to the Luhansk direction, in particular from the so-called "Luhansk Peopleʼs Republic". At the same time, there are professional soldiers, such as the Kadyrovites and the Wagnerians.