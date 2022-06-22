Unmarried fans will be banned from having sex at the World Cup in Qatar

This year, Qatar will officially ban unmarried people from having sex at the FIFA World Cup. The ban applies to players, staff and fans.
This was reported by the Daily Star, citing sources in law enforcement.
This restriction is introduced for the first time in the history of the World Cup. Failure to do so could result in up to 7 years in prison.
- In 2022, the FIFA World Cup will be held for the first time in a country where the majority of the population professes Islam.
- On June 5, the Ukrainian national team did not make it to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November-December this year, losing to Wales 1-0.