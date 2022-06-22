RSF: The occupiers could have executed photojournalist Maks Levin on the first day of his disappearance

Ukrainian photojournalist Maks Levin and the soldier who accompanied him were brutally executed by the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in its investigation.

"Evidence gathered by the RSF indicates that Ukrainian photojournalist Maks Levin and his friend were executed in cold blood by the Russian military — probably after interrogation and torture. It happened on the day of their disappearance, March 13, 2022, "the investigation said.

To establish the truth, the journalists arrived at the place where on April 1 the police found the bodies of Levin and serviceman Oleksiy Chernyshov.

The group counted 14 bullet holes in the charred part of their car.

Investigators speculate that Levin was probably killed by one or two shots at close range, and Chernyshov could have been burned alive.

There were also food sets of the occupiers at the scene, which indicates that they were there.

According to investigators, Levin and a friend were looking for a missing drone photographer in the woods, which was under the control of the Russian army.

RSF notes that the murder could have been committed by soldiers of the 106th Airborne Division or special forces. Colonel Vladimir Seliverstov commands the 106th Division. All the evidence gathered was handed over to the Ukrainian authorities.