Two Ukrainian agencies receive awards at the Cannes Lions Festival

Two Ukrainian agencies received awards at the 2022 Cannes Lions Festival. In the Craft/Design category, the creators of the Khortytsia and Chornobyl identities received awards.

This was reported on the festival website.

Both agencies were shortlisted in the "Creating a New Brand" category. The Bronze Lion was awarded to Bickerstaff for creating the identity of the island of Khortytsia in Zaporizhzhia, and the Silver Lion was awarded to Banda for creating the identity of Chornobyl.

The winner in this nomination was a company from Brazil, which created an identity for the carnival in Rio de Janeiro.