Morning report of the General Staff: Russia keeps up to 3 battalion tactical group in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts, as well as trying to resume the offensive on Slovyansk

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released the report as of the morning of June 22. The occupiers are holding up to 3 battalion tactical groups in the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts, as well as trying to resume the offensive on Slovyansk.

This was reported on the General Staffʼs Facebook page.

In the Volyn and Polissia areas, units of the Belarusian army focus on reconnaissance, engineering equipment of positions and protection of the state border.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy holds up to three battalion tactical groups and units of airborne troops in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk oblasts.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian army is conducting air reconnaissance in order to identify the locations of our troops. The aggressor carried out intense artillery shelling of Ukrainian positions near Kharkiv, Staryi Saltov, Rubizhne and Chepil.

In the Slovyansk direction, the occupiers are conducting long shellings in order to create conditions for the resumption of the offensive on the city of Slavyansk. Conduct assault operations.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to focus its efforts on the Sievierodonetsk and Bakhmut directions in order to reach the administrative borders of Luhansk region.

The enemy is trying to establish full control over the city of Sievierodonetsk, block units of the Defense Forces in the areas of Borivske and Voronove, fighting continues.

In order to strengthen, the enemy regrouped troops in the Bakhmut direction. Ukrainian soldiers in the direction of Myronivka — Semihorye repulsed the assault in the direction of Vuhlehirskaya TPP. They also stopped the offensive in the direction of Molodizhne — Katerynivka. The enemy retreated.

In the Kramatorsk, Avdiivka, Novopavlovske and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy is fighting to restrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces and prevent them from being transferred to threatening directions. He fired on the areas of Andriyivka, Novodonetske, Stara Ukrainka and Huliaipole.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the offensive of our troops. He did not take active actions.