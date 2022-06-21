Ukraine became a member of the Three Seas Initiative

Ukraine has joined the Three Seas Initiative. It unites 12 European countries that have access to the Adriatic, Baltic or Black Seas.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I thanked the President of Lithuania Nauseda for the decision of the Three Seas Summit to grant Ukraine the status of a partner. We also coordinated our steps," the president said.

The Three Seas Initiative includes Austria, Bulgaria, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, the Czech Republic, and Estonia. The format is designed to establish regional cooperation on various issues, including trade and infrastructure.

Speaking at the initiativeʼs summit on June 20, Zelenskyy called for Ukraineʼs involvement in infrastructure projects, including the construction of the Via Carpatia highway and its connection to European railways.