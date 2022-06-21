The government obliged the unemployed to go to community service in a month. They will pay the minimum wage for this

The Government of Ukraine has approved a document stipulating that officially registered unemployed people who have not been employed for 30 days will be involved in community service.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting.

"It can be dismantling blockages, construction of protective structures, landscaping, repair or agricultural work. What exactly needs to be done in each specific region will be determined by local authorities,"Shmyhal said.

The state will pay a minimum wage to everyone involved in community service.

"We are actually eliminating the possibility that people could receive money from the state and refuse the offered job. In wartime, the state does not have the resources to do so. Everyone must either fight and defend the Motherland, or work for victory and for the front," the Prime Minister stressed.

Unemployment status and benefits are now lost if a person stays abroad for more than 30 days during martial law.

The amount of minimum wage in 2022 is UAH 6,500.