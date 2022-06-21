South Korea is the seventh in the world to launch its own launch vehicle

South Korea has successfully launched its own Nuri launch vehicle.

This was reported by CNN.

A three-stage rocket over 47 meters long and weighing 200 tons was launched from the Naro space center. According to the countryʼs Ministry of Science, the rocket has launched five satellites that will carry out Earth observation missions, including atmospheric monitoring, for two years.

"The road from South Korea to space has opened now," said President Yoon Suk Yeol after the launch. Korea became the seventh country in the world after the United States, France, China, Japan, India and Russia to develop a space launch vehicle capable of carrying a satellite weighing more than one ton.

By 2031, South Korea intends to invest $ 600 million in 21 projects in seven sectors, such as space development infrastructure, a space launch research and development center and a space theme park. In the same year it is planned to land on the moon.