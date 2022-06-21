Reuters: The EU will discuss restrictions on Russian gold under the seventh package of sanctions

The European Union plans to continue to impose sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine. In the next package of sanctions, the leaders of the EU member states may impose restrictions on Russian gold.

This was reported by Reuters, citing its own sources.

EU leaders will gather for a summit on June 23-24. During the meeting, according to the draft document, the European Union plans to commit to continuing working on new sanctions against Russia.

In this document, the EU plans to note that work on sanctions will continue, in particular, to avoid circumventing them. This thesis is a compromise between the Scandinavian countries, which wanted a clear indication of the seventh package in the document, and Germany and Belgium, which want to focus on implementing the sanctions already imposed.

The next package of sanctions could include transactions with Russian gold. This is the only asset of Russiaʼs reserves, which have not yet been restricted.