Bloomberg: All 27 EU countries support candidate status for Ukraine

Sofiia Telishevska
All 27 member states of the European Union have agreed to grant Ukraine candidate status. There were no objections.

This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to the interlocutors who were acquainted with the results of the meeting of EU ambassadors on Monday, June 20.

According to the publication, the wording on the status of Ukraine has not yet been written.

EU leaders will meet in Brussels on June 23-24.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna stated that the EU countries fully agree to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine.