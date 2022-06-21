Bloomberg: All 27 EU countries support candidate status for Ukraine

All 27 member states of the European Union have agreed to grant Ukraine candidate status. There were no objections.
This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to the interlocutors who were acquainted with the results of the meeting of EU ambassadors on Monday, June 20.
According to the publication, the wording on the status of Ukraine has not yet been written.
EU leaders will meet in Brussels on June 23-24.
Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna stated that the EU countries fully agree to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine.
- On June 17, the European Commission recommended that Ukraine be granted the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union and that this decision should be supported by the EU countries (voting will take place at the summit on June 23-24). The European Commission has also approved certain conditions that Ukraine must meet in order to start formal accession negotiations.