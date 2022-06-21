The shortlist of the Cannes Lions in 2022 includes “Diia”, the identity of Khortytsia and Chornobyl

Five Ukrainian projects have been shortlisted for the Cannes Lions Awards 2022 International Festival, which began on June 20 and will run for four days.

The shortlist of the festival in the Craft/Design category includes projects on the identity of the island of Khortytsia and Chornobyl. The authors of these projects are Bickerstaff.284 and Banda Agency.

The Craft/Digital Craft category includes the Grains of Truth crowdfunding platform from the Postmen agency, which is working to revive the memory of those killed during the Holodomor of 1932-33. The platform is raising funds for the construction of the second phase of the National Museum of the Holodomor Genocide.

Also from Banda Agency in the Craft/Industry Craft category are illustrations of sex in the form of a blue PrEP pill, which symbolizes protection.

In addition, the Diia platform was presented in two nominations — it was included in two nominations in the Creative Business Transformation category.