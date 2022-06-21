The Donetsk peopleʼs republic militant received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property

The DNR militant received 15 years in prison with full confiscation of property for participating in Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Prosecutors proved in court that from the end of February to March 2022, a citizen of Ukraine, while in the occupied territory of Donetsk region, voluntarily joined the ranks of the "DNR". Together with units of the Russian occupation forces, he advanced from the south in Zaporizhzhia oblast, where he was taken prisoner. His unit was almost destroyed.

The militant was found guilty of treason and participation in an illegal armed group.