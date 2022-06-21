Russian troops completely occupied Toshkivka near Sievierodonetsk

Ukrainian defense forces lost control of the village of Toshkivka in Luhansk oblast near Sievierodonetsk, which the occupiers were constantly storming.

The head of the district military administration Roman Vlasenko told about it on air of a telemarathon.

He agreed with experts from the Institute for the Study of War that this week could be crucial for Sievierodonetsk.

"There were reports of maneuvers of military equipment and personnel around Sievierodonetsk from the Toshkivka direction. Today, according to our information, Toshkivka is completely occupied by the Russians. They are trying to sell the defense of our guys between Dolyna and Hirske," Vlasenko said.