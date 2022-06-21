Transgender daughter Elon Musk has requested a change of name, as she does not want to be associated with her father

The transgender daughter of American entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk has requested a name change in accordance with her new gender identity, as well as her unwillingness to be associated with her father in any form.

This was reported by Reuters.

Musk filed a petition for a name change and a new birth certificate reflecting a new gender identity with the Los Angeles County Supreme Court in Santa Monica in April.

"I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," the petition reads.

Xavier Alexander Musk, who recently turned 18, asked the court to change the gender from male to female and register her new name. TMZ writes that she wants her name to be Vivian Jenna Wilson — according to her gender identity and using her mother ʼs maiden name.