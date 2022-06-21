Russian troops lost 300 people killed in a day, 19 tanks and 18 armored vehicles

The Russian army has lost about 300 more troops in Ukraine over the past 24 hours. So far, the total number of killed occupiers has risen to 34,100.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Over the past day, the Russians lost 19 tanks, 18 armored vehicles, three artillery systems, a multiple rocket launcher, 10 drones, 10 tankers and four units of special equipment. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 7 cruise missiles.

Here are the total losses of the occupiers in technology: