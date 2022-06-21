”Misunderstanding”. Former Kyiv mayor Leonid Chernovetskyi reacted to the suspicion

Former Kyiv Mayor Leonid Chernovetskyi reacted to suspicions of encroachment on Ukraineʼs territorial integrity.

He wrote on his Facebook page that he considered the accusation a misunderstanding. Chernovetskyi learned about the suspicion from the media.

"So far I canʼt comment on the merits, because I havenʼt received any summonses or other documents. I regard the wording of the accusation [...] of calls to change Ukraineʼs borders as a complete misunderstanding. I sincerely love and support the United, Integral, Independent and European Ukraine. I consider the death of Ukrainians a tragedy, and the war against Ukraine a crime," he said.