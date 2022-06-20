The prosecutorʼs office announced to Chernovetsky suspicion of encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine

The prosecutorʼs office has declared the former mayor of Kyiv Leonid Chernovetsky suspicious of encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The next day after the start of the full-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine, Chernovetsky posted a post on his Facebook page about the possibility and even the necessity to recognize the borders of terrorist organizations — illegal entities "Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic" and "Luhansk Peopleʼs Republic".

"According to the conclusions of the forensic linguistic examination, this publication contains public appeals to change the boundaries of the territory and state border of Ukraine," the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office said.