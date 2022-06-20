Crimean court closes case against Crimean Tatar Ametov for possession of weapons — his collection ща antiques

The court of the Russian-occupied Crimea has closed the case against the head of the regional branch of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Ilver Ametov on charges of illegal possession of weapons.

This was reported by the newspaper "Graty".

It was about an ancient weapon from the private historical museum of Ametov: a revolver "Nagan", a machine gun "Schmeiser" and two rifles. Ametov proved that he had all the permits for them. Nevertheless, in August 2021, a "court" in Crimea sentenced Ametov to 8 months in prison.

The defense appealed the decision, after which the Supreme Court of Crimea sent it for review. The Sudak City Court re-examined the case and closed it due to the fact that Ametov voluntarily donated weapons, which are museum exhibits.