Cambodia has caught the worldʼs largest freshwater fish

The worldʼs largest freshwater fish was caught in Cambodia.

This was reported by the BBC.

A 4-meter-long stingray weighing about 300 kg was caught in the Mekong River. Thus, this stingray surpassed the previous record holder — a giant catfish weighing 293 kg, caught in Thailand in 2005.

"In 20 years of researching giant fish in rivers and lakes on six continents, this is the largest freshwater fish that weʼve encountered or thatʼs been documented anywhere worldwide," said Zeb Hogan, a biologist who leads the Wonders of the Mekong conservation project.

The Mekong River originates from the Tibetan Plateau and flows through China, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam. The Mekong is rich in a variety of species, but overfishing, dams and pollution threaten its fragile ecosystem.