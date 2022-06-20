Evening summary of the General Staff: the Armed Forces repulsed the assault on the Russians in two directions

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information as of 18:00 on June 20. Situation at the front:

In the Sivershchyna direction, the Russians fired on civilian infrastructure in the border areas of Sumy oblast.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried unsuccessfully to conduct reconnaissance by fighting near Rtyshchivka, shelling the settlements of Udy, Ukrainka, Korobochkine, Mykhailivka and Petrivka.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy is on the defensive. The settlements of Dibrivne, Hrushuvakha, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Krasnopillya, and Dolyna were shelled. In the area of the Bohorodychne, Ukrainian defenders repulsed the assault on the Russians.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, Russian troops are constantly shelling Severodonetsk, as well as neighboring Ustynivka, Lysychansk, and Hirske. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the assault in the areas of the settlements of Myrna Dolyna and Bila Hora.

In the Bakhmut direction around Mykolyivka Russians under fire retreated. Russian troops fired on six settlements.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivske, and Zaporizhzhia areas, the enemy fired near Kamyanka, Huliaipole, Avdiivka, Vuhledar, Malynivka, and Zaliznychne. He struck air strikes on the settlements of Mali Shcherbaki, Marinka, Vuhledar, Kostiantynivka and Novomykhailivka.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy fired artillery at the areas of Chervonyi Yar, Kalinovka, Topolyne, and Zelenyi Hai.