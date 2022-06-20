In occupied Kherson, Russians have stolen voter lists and can use them for their “referendum”

In the temporarily occupied Kherson, representatives of the Russian occupation authorities broke into the State Archives of the oblast and stole election documents with voter lists for 2019. The Russians can use this to organize their "referendum".

The police of Kherson oblast reported about it on Monday, June 20.

The report of the crime came from a representative of the State Archives of Kherson oblast. According to him, three men who had a certificate of an employee of the "military-civil administration of Kherson oblast" came to the archive.

The occupiers threatened the employees of the institution with machine guns. They stole 15 boxes of election documents from the archive. There were also voter lists from the presidential election in Ukraine in 2019. Presumably, the Russians will use these lists to organize their "referendum" on joining Russia.

The police opened a case under Part 2 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code — encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years with or without confiscation of property.