The Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak: Participation of Belarusian troops in full-scale war is currently unlikely

The head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak, believes that the possibility of Belarusian troops participating in a full-scale war against Ukraine is currently unlikely.

He stated this in an interview with the Left Bank.

According to him, Belarus really took part in the aggression — it provided its territory for the movement of Russian troops, missiles were launched from there and fighter jets took off.

"However, we believe that the Belarusian people do not support this idea. Of course, they provided their territory for Russian troops. But the probability of large-scale participation of the Belarusian army in the war is not very high precisely because of the mood of the Belarusian people," Yermak stressed.