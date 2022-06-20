The Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 33,800 Russian invaders

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 117 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 33,800 people, as well as:
- 1,477 tanks;
- 3,588 armored combat vehicles;
- 749 artillery systems;
- 238 multiple rocket launchers;
- 98 air defense means;
- 216 aircraft;
- 181 helicopter;
- 601 drone of operational and tactical level;
- 130 cruise missiles;
- 14 ships/boats;
- 2,527 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;
- 55 units of special equipment.
Over the past day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Zaporizhia directions.