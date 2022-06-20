News

The Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 33,800 Russian invaders

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 117 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 33,800 people, as well as:

  • 1,477 tanks;
  • 3,588 armored combat vehicles;
  • 749 artillery systems;
  • 238 multiple rocket launchers;
  • 98 air defense means;
  • 216 aircraft;
  • 181 helicopter;
  • 601 drone of operational and tactical level;
  • 130 cruise missiles;
  • 14 ships/boats;
  • 2,527 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;
  • 55 units of special equipment.

Over the past day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Zaporizhia directions.