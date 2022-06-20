Morning report of the General Staff: the occupiers are trying to restrain the attacks of the Armed Forces and are actively using aircraft

The Russian Army has focused its efforts on deterring the offensive of the Armed Forces and is actively launching air and missile strikes.

This was reported in the morning report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy concentrated three battalions of tactical groups and airborne units to cover the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. In the Bryansk region, the enemy deployed S-300V4 anti-aircraft missile division to one anti-aircraft missile division.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy launched an air strike and carried out artillery fire in the areas of the settlements of Tymofiyivka and Morozova Dolyna.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemyʼs main efforts are focused on preventing the Defense Forces from advancing to the Ukrainian border. The enemy fired intensively at the settlements of Kozacha Lopan, Mali Prokhody, Dementiivka, Petrivka, Verkhniy Saltiv, Rubizhne, and the outskirts of Kharkiv.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy fired from artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers in the areas of Chepil, Pryshib, Protopopivka, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dibrivne, Vernopillya, Mayak, Kurulka, Bohorodychne, Mazanivka, Krasnopillya and Dolyna.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to focus its efforts on the Severodonetsk and Bakhmut directions. Intensive use of aviation.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy fired artillery and rocket-propelled grenades at the settlements of Lysychansk, Sirotyne, Voronove, Borivske, Bila Hora, Ustynivka, Myrna Dolyna, Toshkivka, and struck airstrikes with pairs of Su-25 aircraft near Bila Dora and Myra Hora. Fighting continues to establish full control over the city of Severodonetsk.

In the Bakhmut direction, during the day, the enemy fired artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers in the areas of Orikhove, Zolote-3, Mykolaivka, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Pokrovske, Klinove, Zaitsevo and New York. The enemy launched an air strike near Yakovlevka and missile strikes near May, Dolomites, Zaitsev and New York.

In the Lyman, Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions he is trying to prevent the regrouping of units of Ukrainian troops.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy launched an air strike with two Su-25 aircraft near the village of Pryshib and a missile strike near the village of Mayaki.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy struck Su-25 aircraft in the areas of Shevchenko and Vugledar.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on maintaining the occupied borders and preventing the attack of Ukrainian troops. He did not take active actions. He carried out fire damage from barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Chervonyi Yar, Murakhivka, Kalynivka, Zelenyi Hai, Kvitneve, Polyana, Chervona Dolyna, Shiroke, Blagodatne, Zorya and Lupareve.

In the Black and Azov Seas, the main focus of the enemyʼs naval group is on blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

5 sea-based cruise missiles are being held ready to launch missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine.