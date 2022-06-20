European sanctions have blocked the assets of Russian oligarchs by € 12.5 billion

EU sanctions against the Kremlin have frozen the assets of Russian oligarchs and related companies in Europe totaling € 12.5 billion.

This was reported to the German agency DW by the official representative of the European Commission for Justice Christian Wiegand.

"The amount of frozen assets of Russian oligarchs almost doubled from € 6.7 billion in April to more than € 12.5 billion," Wiegand confirmed.

According to him, in recent weeks, experts have managed to identify many objects belonging to Russian oligarchs, especially in Germany.

Among the frozen assets are yachts, helicopters, art objects, real estate, etc.