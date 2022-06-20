ISW: Counterattacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia direction forced the Russians to tighten reinforcements

Successful Ukrainian counterattacks in Zaporizhzhia oblast are forcing the Russian military to urgently transfer reinforcements to a weakened section of the Dniprorudne-Vasylivka-Orikhiv front line.

This is stated in the summary of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) on June 19.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said that Ukrainian troops in Zaporizhzhia oblast had pushed the front line 10 km south.

And the Zaporizhzhya OVA says the occupiers are transferring weapons and equipment from the Crimea through Melitopol to the Vasylivka and Pologi districts, as well as clashes between Russian sabotage groups and Ukrainian troops near the Zaporizhzhya and Donetsk oblasts.