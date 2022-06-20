President Emmanuel Macronʼs coalition fails to win majority in French parliamentary elections — for first time in 20 years

In France, the second stage of the parliamentary elections ended — for the first time in 20 years, the newly elected president failed to gather an absolute majority in the National Assembly.

This was reported by France 24 and Le Figaro.

Predictions based on a preliminary vote count give Emmanuel Macronʼs coalition "Together" from 205 to 250 seats in the National Assembly with 577 seats. His coalition won more seats than any other political group, but less than half — that is, not an absolute majority (it needs 289 seats).

In second place is a coalition of left-wing parties led by Jean-Luc Melanchon, which will have 170-190 seats. Third place at the Marie Le Pen National Association: from 75 to 95 seats.

The Prime Minister of France, Elizabeth Bourne, said the post-election situation was a "threat to the country", but the French choice must be respected and the consequences accepted.

"Itʼs unheard of. Never in the history of the Fifth Republic has the National Assembly known such a configuration. This situation poses a threat to our country against the background of the challenges we have to face both nationally and internationally, "said Elizabeth Bourne.

Politico writes that due to the lack of an absolute majority, President Macron will face a difficult struggle to carry out the promised reforms of state pensions, education and unemployment benefits. The election is likely to lead to weeks of negotiations, as Macron will look for allies from other parties. The Republicans, who won 78 seats, are potential allies and could support Macronʼs second term.