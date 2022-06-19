The New York Times identified munitions Russians used against Ukraine. The majority of them were unguided

The New York Times has identified over 2,000 munitions used by Russia in the war against Ukraine. Of these two thousand, the vast majority were unguided.

Thus, the newspaper studied more than 1,000 photos taken by photographers working in Ukraine and visual evidence provided by the Ukrainian government and military departments.

Of the weapons identified by The Times, more than 210 were types that have been widely banned under international treaties. All but a few were cluster munitions that could pose a severe threat to the civilian population even decades after the war. In addition, Russia has used more than 330 other weapons to strike on or near civilian targets.