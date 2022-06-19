The Ukrainian military repulsed the Russian breakthrough in Toshkivka, Luhansk oblast

In Luhansk oblast, the Russian occupiers tried to break into the village of Toshkivka, but the Ukrainian military fired artillery and they were defeated.

The head of the Luhansk region Sergey Haidai declared it on air on the Espresso channel.

In addition, fierce fighting continues in Sievierodonetsk, the Russians are trying to capture the city completely. The city of Lysychansk is under Ukrainian rule, but the city is under constant Russian fire. The quiet evacuation from Lysychansk continues, rubber trucks are delivered daily. There is no evacuation from Sievierodonetsk.