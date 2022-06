19 residents of Lysychansk in the Luhansk Oblast, which is under constant fire, were evacuated, the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration Serhiy Haidai announced.

Police and SES officers inspect the bomb shelters daily, offering evacuations.

"As soon as we have a dozen people who want to leave, they are immediately on the road to safety. Today, 19 residents of Lysychansk have already exhaled with relief and are in a place where shells do not fly overhead, "Haidai wrote.