Morning report of the General Staff: the Armed Forces repulsed the assaults and stopped the enemy in several directions

The Ukrainian military forced the enemy to retreat from the village of Toshkivka, and also repulsed the assault in the directions of Orikhove — Zolote and Pervomaisk — Zolote. Besides, defenders stopped the enemy in the direction of Vrubivka — Mykolaivka.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia areas, certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces continue to carry out tasks to cover the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel oblasts.

In the Sivershchyna direction of the Defense Forces in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk oblasts, the enemy continues to hold units from the Western Military District. The enemy continues to improve the engineering equipment of the positions and conducts air reconnaissance.

In the Kharkiv direction, the main efforts of the occupiers are focused on maintaining the occupied borders and shelling the positions of Ukrainian troops. Inflicted air strikes on Tymofiivka and Tsapivka. The supply of weapons, military equipment and supplies from Russia continues.

Not far from Rubizhne, the Russians tried unsuccessfully to conduct reconnaissance in combat. Conducted remote mining of the area near the village of Cherkasy Tyshky.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy fired on the positions of Ukrainian fighters near Dibrivny, Vernopil, Kurulka, Bohorodychny and Dolyna.

The enemy did not take active action in the Lyman direction. He fired at Ukrainian units in the areas of Donetsk and Mykolayiv. He struck an air strike near Prishib and a missile strike in the village of Mayaki.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the occupiers fired on the settlements of Lysychansk, Borivske, Bila Hora and Ustynivka. They launched air strikes near Bila Hora, Myrna Dolyna and a missile strike near Verkhnyokamyanka.

To adjust the fire in the area of Sievierodonetsk, the enemy conducts round-the-clock air reconnaissance using the Orlan-10 drone. Fighting continues for full control of the city.

Ukrainian units repulsed the assault in the area of Toshkivka. The enemy has retreated and is regrouping.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers fired on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of the settlements of Mykolaivka, Belogorivka, Yakovlivka and Pokrovske. Missile strikes were recorded near Zaitsevo and New York.

The enemy is storming in the direction of Orikhovo — Mountain, fighting continues. The Ukrainian fighters successfully repulsed the assault in the directions of Orikhove — Zolote and Pervomaisk — Zolote.

To expose the fire positions of the Defense Forces, the Russian forces are trying to conduct reconnaissance by fighting in the direction of Nyrkove — Mykolayivka, the fighting continues. Attempts to advance in the direction of Vrubivka — Mykolayivka were stopped by Ukrainian fighters with accurate fire. The enemy retreated.