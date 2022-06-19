Situation in Luhansk oblast: the battle for Sievierodonetsk continues, the enemy is pressing from Popasna, people died in Lysychansk

Over the past day and a half, rescuers found the bodies of two men who died in the Russian shelling in Lysychansk. The destruction of housing in the city is increasing like an avalanche.

The chairman of the Luhansk oblast Serhiy Haidai reported about it.

"The situation in Sievierodonetsk is very difficult, where the enemy in the city conducts round-the-clock air reconnaissance by drones, adjusts the fire, quickly adapting to our changes in defense redoubts. Again, heavy fire came on areas near bridges. "Sievierodonetskʼ s Azot" was hit twice — the destruction of the passage and treatment facilities was recorded," the head of the oblast military administration said.