France is holding the second round of parliamentary elections. Macron risks losing the majority

Today, June 19, France is holding the second round of parliamentary elections. The French elect deputies to the lower house of parliament — the National Assembly.

This was reported by the French Department of Legal and Administrative Information.

For French citizens living on the American continent, the second round is scheduled for Saturday, for the rest abroad — on Sunday.

On election day, voters can come to the polling station from 8:00 to 18:00.

To be elected, a candidate in the second round of parliamentary elections must receive a relative majority, ie the largest number of votes compared to other candidates in the constituency.

The results of the second round of parliamentary elections will be gradually available after the closing of the vote and the counting of votes on the website of the French Ministry of the Interior.

June 21 will be the last day of the term of office of the Assembly elected in 2017. The newly elected deputies will sit on Tuesday, June 28.

According to Politico, the dominance of the left in the first round could "eat" Macronʼs parliamentary power. It needs 289 seats to win an absolute majority and continue its economic reform agenda. Macronʼs coalition now has 345 seats, but is projected to risk losing a majority.