The Macron bloc gained a minimal advantage in the first round of parliamentary elections. The French president risks losing his majority

According to the results of the first round of parliamentary elections in France, the bloc of President Emmanuel Macron received a minimal advantage, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country based on the results of counting 100% of ballots.

The Macron Ensemble received 25.75% of the vote, while the left-wing Nupes bloc, led by Jean-Luc Melanchon, received 25.66%. The Rassemblement national party of Marine Le Pen took third place with 18.68%.

Elections to the lower house of the French parliament (National Union) are held in two rounds, the last of which will take place in a week, on June 19.

According to Politico, such an advantage of the left in the first round could "eat" the parliamentary power of Macron. It needs 289 seats to win an absolute majority and continue its economic reform agenda. Macronʼs coalition now has 345 seats, but is projected to risk losing a majority.

The Ipsos Voting Institute predicted that Macronʼs coalition would receive 255-295 seats and the Left bloc led by Melanchon 150-190 seats.