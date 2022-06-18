Digital customs clearance of cars will be introduced in Ukraine

In the near future, the Ukrainian government will introduce digital customs clearance of cars. This can be done in 5 minutes.

This was announced by the Prime Minister Denys Shmygal.

The Prime Minister discussed with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen Ukraineʼs plans for a major digitalization program.

"Without any manipulations and corruption. Everything is automatic, transparent and fast. This is part of our Digital Customs project,” he said.

Denys Shmygal added that in the near future Ukraine plans to accede to the Convention on the Common Transit Procedure. This will allow the exchange of data with the customs of European countries and eliminate the space for fraud.