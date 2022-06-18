In the last 24 hours, the Russian military fired on 12 cities, towns and villages of Donetsk Oblast. Avdiivka suffered the most

During the past 24hrs, 12 settlements in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire. Police have documented 17 Russian war crimes against civilians in the region.

This was reported by the National Police.

Russian troops fired on 12 settlements in the region, killing and wounding civilians. The shelling destroyed 34 civilian objects, mostly residential buildings.

The cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Krasnohorivka, the settlements of Ocheretyne and New York, the villages of Zhelanne, Netaylove, Novoselivka Persha, Orlivka, Panteleimonivka, Komyshivka, and Nelipivka came under Russian fire. The Russian army fired from aircraft, Grad and Uragan jets, artillery, and tanks.

Enemy shelling destroyed and damaged 21 residential buildings, three of them are apartment buildings. Also a school, a house of culture, a utility company, three factories, a psychoneurological boarding school were damaged.

Avdiivka suffered the most. Russian troops have struck five blows at the cityʼs housing sector and coke coal plant.