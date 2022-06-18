The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 11th Separate Motorized Rifle Regiment of the First Army Corps of the Russian Federation

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at 11th Separate Motorized Rifle Regiment of the First Army Corps of the Russian Federation. The occupiers suffered heavy losses, they were withdrawn from the area of hostilities to restore combat capability.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning update regarding the situation on the frontline.

The situation in the Volyn, Polissya and Siversk directions remains unchanged.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to prevent the Ukrainian Defense Forces from getting to the state border of Ukraine and the rear of the Russian group of troops operating in the Slovyansk direction. The occupiers fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Kozacha Lopan, Petrivka, Korobochkyne, and Pryshyb.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemyʼs main efforts continue to focus on the offensive in the direction of the city of Slovyansk, the fighting continues

There was no active action in the Lyman direction, but the enemy fired artillery at the areas of Sydorove and Mayakt.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy continues to fire continuously at the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and civilian infrastructure near Lysychansk, Metyolkyne, Ustynivka, and Voronove.

Fighting continues for the city of Sievierodonetsk. In order to improve the tactical situation, enemy units tried to carry out assault operations outside the city, but were unsuccessful.