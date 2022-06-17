Evening summary of the General Staff: the Armed Forces liberated Dmytrivka in the Kharkiv region and repulsed the Russian assault in two directions. The battles for Severodonetsk continue

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published a daily report as of 18:00:
- In the Volyn and Polissia directions without changes.
- In the Sivershchyna direction, Russian troops fired on civilian infrastructure near Mezenivka and Hlukhiv in Sumy oblast. Russian aircraft struck two settlements in Sumy oblast.
- In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the Russians remotely bypass the area and conduct air reconnaissance by drones.
- In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian army is trying to prevent Ukrainian defenders from entering the state border of Ukraine and into the rear of Russian troops in the Slovyansk direction. In the Dementievka, Rubizhne, and Pyatykhatky districts, the Russians engaged sabotage and reconnaissance groups, and the Ukrainian military discovered them, inflicted losses, and forced them to withdraw. Not far from Kochubiivka, the occupiers tried to conduct reconnaissance in battle but retreated with losses. The Russian army fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Tsyrkuny, Verkhny Saltov, Pishchane, Ruska Lozova and Krynychne.
- In the Slovyansk direction, Russian troops continue the offensive in the direction of the city of Slovyansk, the fighting continues. Near Krasnopillya, the Russians tried to conduct reconnaissance in battle, were unsuccessful, and retreated. The enemy systematically fired artillery at the areas of the settlements of Dibrivne, Pashkove, Hrushuvakha, Kurulka, and Velyka Komyshuvakha.
- The Ukrainian military liberated the village of Dmytrivka, Izium district, Kharkiv oblast.
- The enemy did not take active action in the Lyman direction, firing artillery at the positions of our units.
- In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the Russian occupiers continue shelling with artillery and multiple rocket launchers. The Russians launched air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Syrotyne and Borivske.
- Fighting continues to establish full control over Sievierodonetsk.
- The assault was successfully repulsed in the districts of Syrotyne and Metiolkine by the Armed Forces. Russian troops withdrew to their former positions.
- In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Mykolaivka, Bilhorivka, Pokrovske, Zaitseve and Stepne.
- Near Hirske, Ukrainian defenders stopped selective reconnaissance by fighting with selective fire. Also, Russian troops again unsuccessfully stormed the areas of Berestove and Kodem. The Russians withdrew. The Russian occupiers attempted an assault near Nyrkove. Ukrainian soldiers repulsed the assault and inflicted losses.
- Russia did not take any active action in the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions. Russian troops fired on Novoselivka, Krasnohorivka, Zelene Pole and Kamyanske. Inflicted air strikes on New York, Avdiivka, and Pobeda.
- In the South Buh direction, the Russians conducted air reconnaissance with drones. The enemy fired from barrel and jet artillery and mortars at the settlements of Topolyne, Knyazivka, Lupareve, Posad-Pokrovske and Novohryhorivka.