Sports competitions will resume in Ukraine. They will take place without spectators

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine supported the proposal of the Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Gutsait and instructed to resume the organization and holding of sports competitions in Ukraine under martial law. For security reasons, the teams will play without spectators.

Vadym Gutsait reported about it in the Facebook.

He also noted that the Ministry of Sports, together with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Economy, the National Police, the State Emergency Service and local military administrations, is starting to prepare for the new sports season.