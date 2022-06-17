Heavy weapons and air defense. Volodymyr Zelenskyi announces details of talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson discussed the need to increase the supply of heavy weapons and air defense systems — they have already begun to move in this direction.

This was announced by President Zelensky following a meeting on June 17.

In addition, they spoke about economic assistance to Ukraine, sanctions pressure on Russia (the Ukrainian side passed on its findings and proposals), as well as security guarantees for Ukraine.

Regarding the situation at the front, Zelensky and Johnson discussed in detail the current situation on the front lines, the capabilities of the Ukrainian military.

"Russian missiles remain a threat to the entire territory of Ukraine, the vast majority of strikes are conducted on civilian infrastructure, hitting homes and schools. This is a priority for us and our partners — to help protect against Russian missiles, "Zelensky said.

Boris Johnson said: "We are ready to continue to provide weapons, to prepare for the use of these weapons. Thanks to this, the Ukrainian people and the Armed Forces will be able to expel the aggressor from Ukraine. And there will come a time when we need to talk about the future in the context of a free Ukraine. Yes, there will be countries that will deal with security guarantees for Ukraine, and together with our partners we will work on rebuilding the country.