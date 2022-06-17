Ukraine will create a national network of charging stations for electric vehicles

A national network of electric charging stations will be created in Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Cabinet.

To this end, Energoatom and Ukrgasbank signed a memorandum. The parties agreed to start joint implementation of the project, using the financial capabilities of Ukrgasbank and the production and technical potential of Energoatom, which is the largest producer of electricity in Ukraine.

"Today is another important step in the development of electric transport infrastructure and the creation of a national network of charging stations in Ukraine, identified sources of funding for the development of this network throughout the country," said Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko at the signing of the document.

He added that the creation of such a network brings Ukraine closer to fulfilling its international obligations on carbon neutrality, as well as reducing environmental pollution.