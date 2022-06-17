In Ukraine, sowing has been completed

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on the completion of sowing in Ukraine. This year, the planted territory is 2.7 million hectares less than last year.

This was reported by the Ministry on its Telegram channel.

“According to the operative data of the structural subdivisions of the oblast state administrations that ensure the implementation of functions on agro-industrial development as of June 16, 2022, the sowing of spring crops has been completed. In total, 95% of the projected area is sown, which is 13.4 million hectares," the statement reads.

The area under spring wheat and soybeans remained at the level of the previous year. The area under sunflower crops has decreased, but insignificantly. Maize crops decreased the most — by almost a million hectares.