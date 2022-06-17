The State Bureau of Investigation is working on 530 cases of traitors and collaborators

Since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation has initiated or received 530 cases of treason and collaboration from other law enforcement agencies.

This was reported in the press service of the Bureau.

“Since February 24, 2022, 399 criminal proceedings have been opened and received from other law enforcement agencies for treason (Article 111 of the Criminal Code), 127 proceedings have been instituted for collaboration (Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code), and proceedings have been instituted against 4 accomplices of the aggressor (Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code) ", — it is said in the message.

The Bureau also notes that 140 suspects have already been notified of the suspicion, and 79 have been declared wanted. Another 924 people are being checked for involvement in collaboration activities. Four lawsuits on treason and collaboration were brought to court.

The largest number of cases under these articles was initiated in Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.