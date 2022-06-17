The Book of Executioners of the Ukrainian People has been launched in Ukraine. It contains data on war crimes of the Russian Federation

The Presidentʼs Office has set up a special information system, the Book of the Executioners of the Ukrainian People, which updates real-time data on the Russian armyʼs war crimes in Ukraine.

This was announced by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Andriн Smirnov.

The system contains a collection of verified data of Russian servicemen who have committed and continue to commit crimes on the territory of Ukraine.

"The list is not exhaustive and continues to grow. In the future, these data can be used by law enforcement agencies, international courts, and a special International Tribunal to investigate crimes of armed aggression in Ukraine," said the speaker.

He also said that through the form of feedback, every Ukrainian victim of Russian aggression can identify the perpetrator and provide additional information that will be used to record the facts of Russian crimes.

According to Smirnov, the Ukrainian side is also currently consulting with international partners on the technical and legal aspects of establishing a special criminal tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine, including its model.