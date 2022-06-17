Russiaʼs war in Ukraine has killed 322 children

In Ukraine, 322 children died and more than 58 were injured due to a full-scale Russian invasion. The largest number of children injured is in Donetsk Oblast — 301.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General with reference to the data of juvenile prosecutors.

These figures are inaccurate, as there is no reliable information from areas where active hostilities continue and which are temporarily occupied by the enemy.

The bombing and shelling also damaged 2,028 educational institutions. Of these, 209 were completely destroyed.