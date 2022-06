The mayor of Mykolayiv Oleksands Sienkevich reported that in the morning on June 17 the Russian occupiers struck rockets across the city. Residential houses were damaged. Rescuers, medics and communal workers are working on the spot.

The head of the Mykolayiv Oblast State Administration Vitaliy Kim specified that as a result of missile strike across Mykolayiv four apartment houses and one object of infrastructure were damaged.

One person was killed and six others were injured, including a child.