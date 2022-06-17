The United States has eliminated the Russian hacking botnet RSocks, which hacked millions of computers

The US Department of Justice has reported about the liquidation of the infrastructure of a Russian botnet known as RSocks.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the botnet, which operated under the guise of a proxy server provider, was eliminated together with law enforcement partners from Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

While legal proxies sell customers access to IP addresses leased from ISPs, this botnet traded on the IP addresses of hacked devices. He was part of a hacking network. RSocks users (cybercriminals) paid between $30 and $200 for redirecting malicious Internet activity through hacked devices to disguise or hide the real source of traffic during attacks on public and private organizations in the United States.

The victims of RSocks were several large public and private organizations in the United States, including a university, a hotel, a television studio, and an electronics manufacturer. The botnet has compromised millions of devices around the world, from smart garage door openers and routers to Android mobile devices and regular computers.