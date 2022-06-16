A fire broke out at a chemical plant in Polohy, Zaporizhzhia

Tonight there was a fire at the chemical plant "Coagulant" in the town of Polohy, Zaporizhzhia oblast.

This was reported in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration.

Arriving at the scene, rescuers found that the warehouse of the plant "Coagulant" with a total area of 800 square meters was on fire

Varnishes and paints that were previously used in the technological process were stored in the unused building.

It took rescuers almost two hours to put out the fire.

Rescuers prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

There is no chemical threat to the population of the city and oblast.